Last year, an American influencer filmed himself illegally visiting North Sentinel Island, off the coast of India, in an attempt to contact an Indigenous community living in voluntary isolation.

He didn't get too far but left a Diet Coke as a gift to symbolize “modernity.”

Of course, this type of behavior isn’t new. We’ve seen versions of it throughout history. But algorithmic engagement boosting … kinda hits different.

Communities living in voluntary isolation have long faced threats of violence, disease, and resource extraction. Now, advocates are sounding the alarm about this emerging threat from influencers — even if confirmed cases are rare.

Sarah Edwards is an assistant professor of media studies at North Central College. She sees parallels to other recent influencer trends.

More on this

‘This is colonialism for clicks’: the influencers attempting to meet and film the world’s most isolated tribes — from The Guardian

Uncontacted Indigenous Peoples: At the Edge of Survival — from Survival International, a global Indigenous rights nonprofit

Peru’s move to reconsider protections for uncontacted Mashco Piro raises fears of Amazon logging — from the Associated Press