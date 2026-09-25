Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Sep 25, 2026

TTYL? Trump-Xi talks end without much to show

What came out of the Trump-Xi summit this week? And could 6% be the new 5% threshold in the bond market?

Weekly Wrapby Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Download
President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met this week for the second time this year, this time in Washington D.C. Once again, the talks didn't amount to much.
President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met this week for the second time this year, this time in Washington D.C. Once again, the talks didn't amount to much.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Bond yields on the 10-year T-note soared past 5% this week, thanks in part to the Iran war and ballooning government debt.

But high yields weren’t even the biggest economic news item this week as President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Washington, D.C. to discuss AI, trade, and more.

After two days of diplomatic talks, however, it’s not looking like any real policy will come out of this summit — much like when the two leaders of the world’s largest economies met back in May.

Ana Swanson, a trade and international economics reporter at The New York Times, and Greg Ip, chief economics commentator at The Wall Street Journal, joined “Marketplace” host Amy Scott to discuss the Trump-Xi talks as well as the rest of the week’s economic news for the Weekly Wrap.

Click the audio player below the headline to hear their conversation.

Longer reads from the week

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    7 hours ago
    25:26
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    15 hours ago
    6:33
  • Million Bazillion
    20 hours ago
    12:18
  • Marketplace Tech
    20 hours ago
    7:13
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    6 days ago
    39:00
  • Make Me Smart
    4 months ago
    24:33