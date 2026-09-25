TTYL? Trump-Xi talks end without much to show

Bond yields on the 10-year T-note soared past 5% this week, thanks in part to the Iran war and ballooning government debt.

But high yields weren’t even the biggest economic news item this week as President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Washington, D.C. to discuss AI, trade, and more.

After two days of diplomatic talks, however, it’s not looking like any real policy will come out of this summit — much like when the two leaders of the world’s largest economies met back in May.

Ana Swanson, a trade and international economics reporter at The New York Times, and Greg Ip, chief economics commentator at The Wall Street Journal, joined “Marketplace” host Amy Scott to discuss the Trump-Xi talks as well as the rest of the week’s economic news for the Weekly Wrap.

Click the audio player below the headline to hear their conversation.