In one econ classroom, AI and macroeconomics strike a chord

When ChatGPT first hit the scene in 2022, higher education was mostly concerned about the risk for plagiarism or cheating. Now, three years later, the conversation has evolved as colleges and universities think about how to leverage generative artificial intelligence.

“It's not just one course or one professor doing this, right?” said Scott Simkins at North Carolina A&T State University. “It's a matter of students getting regular exposure, regular practice, reflection, and feedback to really hone their skills about how to really effectively use AI as a partner in their thinking.”

Simkins wrote into Marketplace about his latest class on Intermediate Macroeconomic Theory, where he tasked students at the end of the semester to use generative AI to create songs about monetary policy. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Simkins about the class. You can hear some of the songs from the class below.

“Fed at the Crossroads”

“The Fed’s Big Balancing Act”

“Tightrope at the Fed”

