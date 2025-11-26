Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Nov 26, 2025

Move over Dr. Google, Dr. AI is here to stay

Since it’s inception in 1998, medical doctors have had to contend with “Dr. Google.” More than two decades later, the company’s artificial intelligence tools are the next frontier for many patients.

My Economyby Nicholas Guiang
Despite his worries about how patients may use AI, Dr. Bencheqroun has also learned to integrate it into his daily work through AI notetakers and AI medical research models.
Donato Fasano/Getty Images

When Dr. Hassan Bencheqroun first heard of patients going to AI for medical advice, he was unsurprised.

“The surprise to me, was that colleagues of mine, we have not learned from history and Dr. Google,” said Dr. Bencheqroun, a pulmonary and critial care physician. “[Patients] are not going to wait for permission.”

A headshot of Dr. Hassan Bencheqroun
Dr. Bencheqroun is a practicing physician in San Diego, California.
Hassan Bencheqroun

What’s important is transparency between doctor and patient and making sure that trust is the foundation, he said.

“Let’s meet them where they are,” said Dr. Bencheqroun. His speech goes: “You’re going to want to check AI. Bring me what it says and let’s discuss it together.”

But despite worries about how patients might abuse the technology, Dr. Bencheqroun does see a space for AI to flourish in healthcare.

To listen to the full story, click the audio player above.

