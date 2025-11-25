Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Nov 25, 2025

They're "The Savannah Banana's of Real Estate"

Businesses across the country are experimenting with artificial intelligence and how it can help them grow. This Idaho home builder is using it to “to things a differently” when it comes to real estate.

My Economyby Nicholas Guiang
Download
"You can call us at midnight in your jammies with a broken water heater," said Conger. "And you don't have to wait until 8 a.m. to talk to a human."
"You can call us at midnight in your jammies with a broken water heater," said Conger. "And you don't have to wait until 8 a.m. to talk to a human."
CBH Homes

When Ronda Conger thinks about real estate, her dream is to follow the path of the Savannah Bananas.

“They’re still playing baseball, but they’re doing it so differently,” said Conger, vice president of CBH Homes. “That’s how I want to view [CBH Homes] as a homebuilder.”

a head shot of Ronda Conger V-P of CBH Homes
Ronda Conger, VP of CBH Homes.
CBH Homes

It’s part of the reason CBH Homes has embraced artificial intelligence in the first place. To do things differently.

For Conger, it’s not about AI slop. She says the company can now answer calls 24/7, track data faster, and instead of answering emails, employees spend time thinking long-term.

“Culture and people are our number one priority,” Conger said. “We don’t look at it as ‘oh we are going to lose person now.’ No, we’re like, ‘well they’re freed up to do this, this and this.’”

To listen to the rest of the story, click on the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    4 hours ago
    25:16
  • Make Me Smart
    6 hours ago
    18:43
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    11 hours ago
    6:40
  • Marketplace Tech
    16 hours ago
    9:30
  • Million Bazillion
    15 days ago
    32:45
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    4 months ago
    35:26