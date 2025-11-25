They're "The Savannah Banana's of Real Estate"

When Ronda Conger thinks about real estate, her dream is to follow the path of the Savannah Bananas.

“They’re still playing baseball, but they’re doing it so differently,” said Conger, vice president of CBH Homes. “That’s how I want to view [CBH Homes] as a homebuilder.”

Ronda Conger, VP of CBH Homes. CBH Homes

It’s part of the reason CBH Homes has embraced artificial intelligence in the first place. To do things differently.

For Conger, it’s not about AI slop. She says the company can now answer calls 24/7, track data faster, and instead of answering emails, employees spend time thinking long-term.

“Culture and people are our number one priority,” Conger said. “We don’t look at it as ‘oh we are going to lose person now.’ No, we’re like, ‘well they’re freed up to do this, this and this.’”

