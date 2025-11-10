Think finding a house is hard? Enter AI slop in real estate listings

You’ve probably noticed AI-generated photos and videos while scrolling through social media. But now the content is entering the world of real estate and showing up in listings on platforms like Zillow, as Kat Tenbarge wrote about in WIRED. She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about what it means that AI is now messing with how people find housing — often the most expensive part of their lives.

“The technology is often creating images that it will hallucinate,” Tenbarge said. “It will add in staircases that don’t really exist, it will put rooms in different places.”

