Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Dec 15, 2025

Time to strike out on your own?

Applications to start retail businesses are spiking. Plus: boutique gardening, obscure data, and health insurance coverage.

Download
Time to strike out on your own?
ferrantraite/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

Time to strike out on your own?