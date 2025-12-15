Applications to start retail businesses are spiking. Plus: boutique gardening, obscure data, and health insurance coverage.
Applications are booming across the board, but retail has seen a particular spike.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Abdullah Al-Bahrani, associate dean and professor of economics at Northern Kentucky University, about the state of economic data.
In some cases, paying more upfront can reduce emergency care and hospital bills later. A life-saving allergy injector helps explain the economics.
The latest survey from the National Association of Home Builders showed confidence ticked up in December, but two-thirds said they’ve had to offer incentives lately to get buyers to commit.
Now that the government has stopped minting pennies, retailers and restaurants that tend to do a lot of cash business want the federal government to come up with a standard for rounding.
In coastal San Diego, Alex Redlinger has built Red’s Gardening Co. from the mulch up.