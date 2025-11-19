Marketplace®

Nov 19, 2025

What to expect in tomorrow's delayed release of the September jobs report

The government shutdown pushed the report’s release date back by more than six weeks.

Workplace/Jobsby Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
The jobs report coming out on Thursday is the first piece of federal economic data released since the end of the government shutdown.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With the prolonged government shutdown, there has been something of a data drought. Reports on inflation, retail sales, employment numbers, and more were all delayed indefinitely as the Bureau of Labor Statistics, among other government departments, sat idle.

Finally, though, with the end of the shutdown, the September jobs report will be out on Thursday, more than six weeks after the scheduled October 3 release.

Heather Long is the chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. She joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about what we might see in that delayed report and what that delay has meant.

Click the audio player above to hear the conversation.

