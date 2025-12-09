Marketplace®

Why are retail job cuts up? Plus: Bonds, Botox and small business optimism.
Bond traders seem to be betting that rates may already be close to a level that keeps inflation down and the labor market strong.
Here are three AI bubble terms you may want to familiarize yourself with now. You know, just in case.
New technology like robots and self-checkouts mean even while consumers are spending, retailers aren’t hiring more.
The latest survey from the National Federation of Independent Business shows that even with tariffs and inflation woes, small business owners are feeling good.
Amid competition from generics and a push to age naturally, Botox sales are slumping.