Botox brand struggles amid natural aging movement and competition from generics

Since its 2002 debut as a cosmetic drug, Botox has become a household name, synonymous with the anti-aging hopes of millions. With a valuation of $2.7 billion, it has the sales to match.

However, its parent company, AbbVie, is not exactly enjoying the same prosperity from the injectable these days as it used to.

Madison Muller is a health reporter for Bloomberg. She joined “Marketplace” host, Kai Ryssdal, to talk about the challenges the Botox brand is facing and how the company is trying to recapture its market share.

To hear their full conversation, click the audio player above.