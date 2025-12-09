Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Dec 9, 2025

Botox brand struggles amid natural aging movement and competition from generics

Amid competition from generics and a push to age naturally, Botox sales are slumping.

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Download
Botox is a big business, but sales have slumped as generics eat into its market.
Botox is a big business, but sales have slumped as generics eat into its market.
Isa Foltin/Getty Images

Since its 2002 debut as a cosmetic drug, Botox has become a household name, synonymous with the anti-aging hopes of millions. With a valuation of $2.7 billion, it has the sales to match.

However, its parent company, AbbVie, is not exactly enjoying the same prosperity from the injectable these days as it used to.

Madison Muller is a health reporter for Bloomberg. She joined “Marketplace” host, Kai Ryssdal, to talk about the challenges the Botox brand is facing and how the company is trying to recapture its market share.

To hear their full conversation, click the audio player above.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    5 hours ago
    25:38
  • Make Me Smart
    6 hours ago
    17:42
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    12 hours ago
    6:34
  • Marketplace Tech
    17 hours ago
    10:32
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    8 days ago
    56:05
  • Million Bazillion
    a month ago
    32:45