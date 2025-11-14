Now playing in select theaters: How IMAX became the gold standard in screening

The end of November tends to be a popular time for new movie releases. Between the holidays and colder weather, many head to the theaters to catch some of the year’s biggest hits. And if you’ve happened to catch any recent trailers, you may have noticed many of those big movies — including “Wicked: For Good,” “The Running Man,” and “Zootopia 2” — will all screen in IMAX.

While IMAX makes up just 1% of screens worldwide, movies screened in IMAX are making up a growing share of box office sales.

Ben Fritz, an entertainment reporter at the Wall Street Journal, joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about his reporting on how IMAX became the most sought after screen in Hollywood.

