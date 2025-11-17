U.S. producers and Chinese buyers are buoyed by U.S.-China trade truce

China is the top export market for most U.S. agricultural products, and they had a big American pavilion at the annual China import expo in Shanghai earlier this month. American producers there sounded more upbeat.

Since Nov. 10, China has dropped some retaliatory tariffs of up to 15% on certain U.S. agricultural products after President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in South Korea late last month, though not all duties have been removed.

“The tariff as it stands today is 32.5% on Wisconsin ginseng,” Robert Kaldunski, president of the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, said in front of the ginseng display.

American farmers have had a tough time. Every time President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese exports, China’s president Xi Jinping countered with tariffs of his own, especially on U.S. agricultural exports.

After the two leaders met recently, they agreed — among other things — to suspend higher tariffs for one year and lower other import duties. China is also set to restart purchases of U.S. soybeans and agricultural products.

A man holds up a Malaysian durian during a livestream sales broadcast at the 2025 China import expo. The Chinese fruit importer told Marketplace it currently does not offer any U.S. fruit. China's counter tariffs might be one factor. Charles Zhang/Marketplace

American ginseng counts China as its biggest export market. The ginseng root is coveted as a traditional elixir and is also used in foods.

“Sixty-five percent of our root is directly sold to China. Another 15% to 20% get carried back in as gifts,” Kaldunski said.

He said business is still good despite the Chinese counter tariffs.

“The ginseng market is [still] there. The consumer wants it. So, what [the counter tariffs have] done is lowered the price on our end a little bit,” Kaldunski said. “We catch the brunt of that.”

Shannon Su in front of the ginseng products she sells into China at the 2025 China import expo. She only sources ginseng from the U.S. because she said it is the best. Charles Zhang/Marketplace

Despite having to lower her profit margins, ginseng seller Shannon Su, who displayed her brand Wei Yu Kang at the import expo, said she will continue to source only from the U.S., specifically from Wisconsin’s Marathon County.

“[It] has very special weather that is the best for ginseng growing,” she said, adding that the county has snowy winters and sunny, but cool, summers. “I believe [U.S. ginseng] is the best quality ginseng.”

On the other end of the U.S. pavilion, almond producers displayed their wares. American almonds are having a much harder time selling in China because they face stiff competition from Australia, according to the Almond Board of California’s trade policy advisor, Keith Schneller.

China has a free trade agreement with Australia.

“Tariff [on Australian almonds in China] is zero,” Schneller said. In contrast, after rounds of tariffs under Trump’s first administration, he said China imposed a 25% levy on U.S. almonds until the start of this year. Then, Trump imposed more tariffs, and China countered.

“So, our exports to China started to come off,” Schneller said.

Despite the recent tariff removal on certain U.S. agricultural goods, they still cost more than their competitors in China.

“There is still some confusion about another 10%,” Schneller said, referring to another levy that remains on all U.S. exports after Trump’s April Liberation Day tariffs. “If maybe there is a waiver put in place, then that will take us back to where we were last year … back to 25% and that won't be so bad.”

Meanwhile, American almond producers have been diversifying their markets.

“In the past few years, India has become our largest market,” Schneller said. “And then the European Union.”

It is much harder for U.S. soybean farmers to pivot away from China. The country imports about 60% of the world’s soybeans, and the U.S. and Brazil are the two biggest producers of the crop.

“U.S. soybeans today [are] at a 13% versus other origins at 3%,” said Carlos Salinas, the executive director of east Asia at the U.S. Soybean Export Council, at the import expo.

According to the White House statement after the Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea, China committed to buying at least 12 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans for the remainder of this year, and 25 million metric tons for the following three years. The Chinese government statement did not confirm the purchase amount.

However, Salinas is confident that China will find a way so that it makes economic sense for Chinese buyers to purchase the agreed-upon amount of U.S. soybeans.

“I think that we can trust the presidents have come to an agreement to meet those obligations. So, it will happen,” he said. “We just have to be patient, give it a little bit of time for the bureaucratic processes to take place.”

U.S. cheese displayed at the 2025 China import expo. American agricultural products have been hit with rounds of Chinese counter tariffs since Trump's first administration. Charles Zhang/Marketplace

Tariffs did not stop Chinese buyer and e-commerce vendor Chen Lin from checking out a U.S. ginseng skincare line vendor.

“I haven’t seen such a product before in China. It could have a big potential here. Many Chinese are still willing to spend,” he said, adding that he will follow up with the U.S. company after the import expo.

The U.S. and China are now in a one-year trade truce.

“I’m pretty optimistic,” Su said. “Although President Trump sometimes seems unpredictable, [he’s also] a businessman.”

She said if Trump’s trade policy ends up hurting American exporters too much or damages the U.S. economy, he should give in and make a deal.

“[The U.S. and China] will reach a deal either better than now or at least keep the level at this point,” Su said, adding that she doesn’t think the relationship would reach rock bottom. “That would just hurt both sides.”

Additional research by Charles Zhang