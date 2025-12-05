Bytes: Week in Review - AI regulation ban fails, New York's algorithmic pricing law, and Amazon scales back AI anime dubs

The Trump administration has been trying for months to ban AI regulations at the state level. And its latest gambit to roll such a measure into the congressional National Defense Authorization Act appears to have failed.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Tuesday that GOP leadership is now “looking at other places” to include that measure after reportedly facing pushback from both parties.

Plus, New York recently became the first state to enforce an AI law designed to protect consumers from "algorithmic pricing."

And Amazon pulled back on AI dubbing for some international content after anime fans complained.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, to discuss all these headlines on this week’s Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

