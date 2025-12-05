Marketplace®
Daily business news and economic stories
Menu
Shows
Support Us
Newsletters
Sign in
Search
Donate
Close
Subscribe:
Apple
Spotify
Amazon
RSS
Dec 5, 2025
Spotify Wrapped, user data, and FOMO
How wired into your brain are tech companies? Spotify Wrapped offers us a clue.
Play
Listen Now
Save
Share
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Subscribe:
Apple
Spotify
Amazon
RSS
The Team
David Brancaccio
Host
Meredith Garretson Morbey
Supervising Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder
Senior Producer
Ariana Rosas
Producer
Erika Soderstrom
Associate Producer
Tamar Faggen
Assistant Producer
Ashley Rodriguez
Assistant Producer
Dylan Miettinen
Digital Producer
Rachel Brees
Audio Engineer
Tessa Bloch
Audio Engineer