What happens if Americans don't receive November SNAP benefits?

We’re now on day 30 of the government shutdown. If nothing changes before the weekend, most of the 42 million people on food stamps, or SNAP will not get their November benefits on time, as scheduled. Some states are trying to find ways to fill the gap.

The interruption in benefits for people who rely on them to buy food would be significant. It’s also significant for the food banks around the country that are already seeing a spike in demand.

Every month the federal government spends about $8 billion on SNAP benefits. The millions of people who get those benefits then spend them at businesses, often in their communities.

“This is a really important invisible piece of the economy,” said Lily Roberts at the Center for American Progress.

She said it’s not just people who qualify for those benefits and rely on them.

“There are stores in neighborhoods that have more than 50% of their sales from SNAP. Those are stores that are typically in lower income areas, or that are in rural areas,” Roberts said.

If benefits just stop, it will be a big deal for those stores especially small, independent ones.

“Grocers’ staffing and inventory are planned around SNAP benefits. So, a lapse could lead to reduced employee hours, losses in perishable food items, and declining sales,” said Stephanie Johnson at the National Grocers Association.

She said SNAP supports nearly 400,000 jobs in the U.S., helps generate about $20 billion in wages, and over $4 billion in taxes.

Elaine Waxman at the Urban Institute said it acts as a form of stimulus, especially during economic slowdowns.

“We sometimes talk about SNAP as if it's a cost and a drain on the economy, but it's actually an important component of the way that we not only assure that people can have enough food to eat, but that the businesses in the food sector have a regular flow of income,” Waxman said.

Every dollar the government spends on SNAP generates over $1.50 in economic activity.