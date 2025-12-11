Marketplace®

Trump’s detention and deportation policies are shaking up labor market data. Plus: AI trash sorting, labor productivity, and a holiday retail check-in.
There are far fewer new job seekers in the U.S. due to Trump’s restrictive immigration policies. As a result, the goal posts for what healthy job growth looks like have also changed.
Over the course of 2025, U.S.-China trade relations have heated up over discussions regarding tariffs, soybeans and trade surpluses and deficits. But could the relationship be cooling?
Wesley Rule, owner of Knoxville Fine Violins, is having a busy holiday retail season.
Productivity has increased, largely because more jobs are being automated — and AI is expected to speed that transformation.
A Colorado company uses computer vision and robotics to improve recycling rates.