Bytes: Apple's leadership shakeup, the proposed Netflix-WB merger, and McDonald’s pulls AI-generated ad

There’s been something of a critical mass of high-profile departures and retirement announcements at Apple in recent weeks.

Plus, how will consumers be helped or hurt by a potential merger between Netflix and Warner Bros or a hostile takeover from Paramount?

And McDonald's pulls an AI-generated Christmas ad because some folks on social media weren't “lovin' it.”

But first, back to the shakeup at Apple. It's losing executives leading AI strategy, interface design and more. Plus, dozens of staffers have reportedly left for competitors like OpenAI.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, about what's going on in Cupertino for this week’s Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

