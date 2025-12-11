The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday. And this decision comes as President Donald Trump continues to put pressure on the supposedly independent agency to move the economy the way he wants. Plus, the president is reportedly beginning final interviews for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s potential successor.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
“Fed lowers interest rates again amid debate over inflation, jobs” from The Washington Post
“Trump to start final Fed chair interviews beginning with Kevin Warsh” from CNBC
“What a Fed rate cut means for your home, car and credit card loans” from The Washington Post
“Watch out for these refinancing red flags” from Marketplace Morning Report