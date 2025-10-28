For this barge line owner, business is starting to tilt away from consumer products

Federal economic data releases are few and far between right now due to the government shut down, but anecdotal information from companies throughout the supply chain can still give us an idea of what’s going on in the economy. Especially companies like Golding Barge Line in Vicksburg, Mississippi, which operates throughout the inland waterways of the U.S.

“Some of the products we move that go into making plastic materials or paint, those businesses are really off right now,” said Austin Golding, president and CEO of Golding Barge Line. “That being said, there's a lot of volume of gasoline and diesel being moved, and we're seeing new materials come online, mainly around construction. The consumer side seems to be struggling more than some of the larger projects.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Golding about how business is going, including how water levels and the government shutdown are affecting the barge economy.

To hear their conversation, use the media player above.