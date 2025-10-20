The streaming wars are fundamentally changing what each platform offers

Netflix will report quarterly results tomorrow. The streaming giant has been announcing a whole bunch of new offerings beyond its standard TV show and movie library. Those include more live sports, video games, and podcasts.

For example, fans of the steamy Netflix dating show “Too Hot to Handle” can write their own love story in a mobile game version of the show, available exclusively to Netflix members age 17 plus. That’s pushed some other streaming platforms to re-evaluate their strategies as well.

“All of this is about brand extension,” said Jawad Hussein with S&P Global Ratings. “You take a piece of content and you expand it out, and then you can monetize it in so many different ways and you can extend the franchise life.”

He said it’s like how Disney has mastered the art of making a movie then selling its characters on t-shirts and toys and coaxing families to visit Disney World. Netflix is going in-person too, with Netflix Houses — for movie screenings and photo-ops with your favorite characters.

“All of these efforts are to increase engagement,” said Alicia Reese with Wedbush Securities.

She said Netflix wants to keep people watching for longer, in part to sell more ads.

“And to do that, they have to have a pretty broad array of content, and with such a massive global footprint, those tastes vary pretty widely,” Reese said.

Reaching the widest possible audience is a somewhat unique strategy. Analyst Dan Rayburn said other platforms are going more niche.

“In terms of who they wanna reach, the type of content they’re going after,” Rayburn said.

For example, HBO Max sold off its rights to stream new episodes of “Sesame Street” last year.

“ They came right out and said, publicly, our members just aren't watching it. Cause who thinks of HBO Max as a child's platform?” Rayburn said.

Probably not the folks watching “The White Lotus” after their kids are in bed. Netflix picked up “Sesame Street,” by the way. And while HBO is focused on premium content for grown-ups, Jawad Hussein of S&P Global Ratings said Disney has doubled down on the superhero set. Also, live sports through its purchase of ESPN. Hussein said early in the streaming wars, the other platforms wanted to do everything and be Netflix.

“The problem was Netflix had had just gotten a bit too much of a head start,” Hussein said.

So now, Hussein said the streaming wars have reached something of a detente, with most competitors choosing their own lane and settling in for the long haul.