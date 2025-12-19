Understanding the new TikTok ownership deal
Under the deal, U.S. investors will buy TikTok’s American operations.
TikTok has reached a deal that will allow it to keep operating in the U.S. According to Reuters, the popular social video app will form a joint venture with a group of investors based in the U.S. and Abu Dhabi.
Under the deal, U.S. investors will buy TikTok’s American operations. The agreement is outlined in an internal TikTok memo seen by Reuters. It says 80% of the new, American version of TikTok will be owned by three investors: the cloud services company, Oracle; the Silver Lake investment firm; and the MGX investment company, which is based in Abu Dhabi.
The rest of TikTok will be retained by its parent company, ByteDance. The memo says the American branch of TikTok will operate independently and will have “authority over U.S. data protection, algorithm security, content moderation, and software assurance." The memo says the deal is expected to close on January 22.
Congress passed a law last year banning TikTok unless most of its U.S. operations were spun off. President Donald Trump delayed the enforcement of the law. The deal will probably need to be approved by regulators in the U.S. and China.
How TikTok got here
From Sept. 22, 2025: Export controls on TikTok's algorithm are unique but not unprecedented
From June 20, 2025: TikTok gets more time
From Jan. 9, 2025: As Supreme Court ponders fate of TikTok, ByteDance has a backup plan
From Jan. 3, 2025: Bytes: Week in Review — Trump’s bid to delay TikTok ban
From May 30, 2024: Potential TikTok ban stirs anxieties in small-business owners
From March 14, 2024: TikTok responds to ban bill
From March 14, 2023: Is time running out for TikTok?
From Sept. 21, 2020: What Oracle and Walmart see in TikTok