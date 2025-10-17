The GOAT of all landscapers

The Steele family first bought goats as a summer chore for their three sons. But that summer, goats quickly turned into the family business.

“The plan was to get them in the spring, sell them in the fall,” said Aaron Steele. “But we fell in love with the goats, and we got to witness firsthand what they were capable of in terms of eating weeds and brush.”

That was the beginning of Goats on the Go, the Steele family grazing business. Since 2012, Steele has helped other farmers do the same with their goats — clearing tons of brush along the way.

Eventually, Steele hopes his sons will take over the business. But until then, caring for the goats will just be a summer chore.

To listen to the Steele family’s full story, click the audio player above.