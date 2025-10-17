Marketplace®

Oct 17, 2025

The GOAT of all landscapers

Aaron Steele and his family began raising goats in 2012 when his three sons needed summer chores. Now, those goats aren’t just another chore — in fact, they’re the world’s best employees.

My Economyby Nicholas Guiang
"By using goats, we get to address the invasive species problem while offsetting the use of chemical herbicides," said Aaron Steele, a goat farmer in Ames, Iowa.
The Steele family first bought goats as a summer chore for their three sons. But that summer, goats quickly turned into the family business.

“The plan was to get them in the spring, sell them in the fall,” said Aaron Steele. “But we fell in love with the goats, and we got to witness firsthand what they were capable of in terms of eating weeds and brush.”

That was the beginning of Goats on the Go, the Steele family grazing business. Since 2012, Steele has helped other farmers do the same with their goats — clearing tons of brush along the way.

Eventually, Steele hopes his sons will take over the business. But until then, caring for the goats will just be a summer chore.

To listen to the Steele family’s full story, click the audio player above.

