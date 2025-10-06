Between college classes, he's prepping to open a fast-casual Indian restaurant

On top of being a full-time student at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Krish Khemlani is about to be a business owner, too.

After months of planning, recipe development, and practice pop-ups, Khemlani is on track to open Desi Eats, a customizable fast-casual Indian restaurant, on campus this year.

“I come from a family of all entrepreneurs, people that came from nothing and built everything that they have around them,” said Khemlani about what inspired him to start his business. “And being around that just built me as a person to want that for myself as well.”

He’s been documenting his journey on Instagram. You can find him @desieatsus.

