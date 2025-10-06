Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Oct 6, 2025

Between college classes, he's prepping to open a fast-casual Indian restaurant

Krish Khemlani is the owner of Desi Eats, a fast-casual Indian restaurant opening soon at Babson College.

My Economyby Sofia Terenzio
Download
Krish Khemlani is a student at Babson College where he's opening up his first restaurant, Desi Eats, on campus.
Krish Khemlani is a student at Babson College where he's opening up his first restaurant, Desi Eats, on campus.
Courtesy Krish Khemlani

On top of being a full-time student at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Krish Khemlani is about to be a business owner, too.

After months of planning, recipe development, and practice pop-ups, Khemlani is on track to open Desi Eats, a customizable fast-casual Indian restaurant, on campus this year.

“I come from a family of all entrepreneurs, people that came from nothing and built everything that they have around them,” said Khemlani about what inspired him to start his business. “And being around that just built me as a person to want that for myself as well.”

He’s been documenting his journey on Instagram. You can find him @desieatsus.

To hear the rest of Khemlani’s story, click the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    an hour ago
    25:45
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    8 hours ago
    7:01
  • Marketplace Tech
    13 hours ago
    4:46
  • Make Me Smart
    3 days ago
    26:11
  • Million Bazillion
    7 days ago
    25:30
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    2 months ago
    35:26