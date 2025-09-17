Sep 17, 2025
Heading back to college at 50
Linda Frembes had great health care workers by her side on some really bad days. They inspired her to go back to school to become one.
Linda Frembes is a former tech industry professional going back to school in pursuit of a new degree in radiologic technology, and a new career in health care. A two-time cancer survivor, Frembes refers to her own radiology technicians as some of the best people she’s ever met, on some of her worst days.
Frembes started her first day of classes right after Labor Day.
