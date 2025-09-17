Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Sep 17, 2025

Heading back to college at 50

Linda Frembes had great health care workers by her side on some really bad days. They inspired her to go back to school to become one.

My Economyby Iru Ekpunobi and Sean McHenry
Download
"Starting school again at 50 brings out all the internal fears I have about feeling old," says Linda Frembes.
"Starting school again at 50 brings out all the internal fears I have about feeling old," says Linda Frembes.
Courtesy Frembes

Linda Frembes is a former tech industry professional going back to school in pursuit of a new degree in radiologic technology, and a new career in health care. A two-time cancer survivor, Frembes refers to her own radiology technicians as some of the best people she’s ever met, on some of her worst days.

Frembes started her first day of classes right after Labor Day.

To hear Frembes’ story, use the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    10 hours ago
    25:50
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    17 hours ago
    6:43
  • Marketplace Tech
    a day ago
    10:30
  • Make Me Smart
    2 days ago
    17:21
  • Million Bazillion
    2 days ago
    28:10
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    a month ago
    35:26