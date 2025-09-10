For this author, returning to her day job made financial sense

Julie Leong never imagined she’d become an author. “I grew up as the daughter of immigrant parents, and even though I always loved reading and writing, a creative career just wasn't something that I was raised to view as being practical,” said Leong.

So, after college and a stint in finance, she got a job in the tech industry. But when Leong’s father received a critical diagnosis in 2022, her perfectly crafted career plans fell to the wayside. She quit her job at Google to take care of him.

“It was during a very long six months of hospital visits and waiting room stints and infusions that I was looking for comfort and escapism in books,” she recalled. Before long she was writing her own novel.

Her first book was a big success, but despite the large advance she had received, supporting herself and her family would be financially challenging.

To hear the rest of Leong’s story, use the audio player above.