White House list of jobs eligible for "no tax on tips" deduction has some surprises

This week, the Treasury Department released a preliminary list of jobs eligible for the “no tax on tips” deduction that made it into the big GOP tax and spending law.

The deduction is only supposed to apply for people in jobs that traditionally got tips before the law passed, and many of the jobs you would expect are there — but so are a few surprises.

Waiters, taxi drivers, and hairstylists are among the 68 occupations on the list. Many of them already track their tips as part of their wages, but what about for plumbers and electricians?

“The IRS has criteria for what counts as a tip generally, but for some of these occupations, there will need to be more guidance on how eligibility will work,” said Alex Muresianu, senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation.

Digital content creators are also on the list. Is getting a “reward” or gift during a livestream a “tip?”

Even if folks are eligible, “our estimates are that, you know, roughly about 3% of taxpayers are likely to benefit from that deduction,” said Joseph Rosenberg, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Most workers take the standard deduction anyway, meaning that “no tax on tips” won’t exactly translate into a big difference come tax time.

Is your job included in the preliminary list eligible for President Trump’s $25,000 “no tax on tips” deduction, provided by the U.S. Treasury Department? Check out the occupations below.

Beverage and food service

Bartenders

Wait staff

Nonrestaurant food servers

Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Chefs and cooks

Food preparation workers

Fast food and counter workers

Dishwashers

Host staff

Bakers

Entertainment and events

Gambling dealers

Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

Gambling cage workers

Gambling and sports book writers and runners

Dancers

Musicians and singers

DJs, except radio

Entertainers and performers

Digital content creators

Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Hospitality and guest services

Baggage porters and bellhops

Concierges

Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Maids and housekeeping services

Home services

Home maintenance and repair workers

Home landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Home electricians

Home plumbers

Home heating and air conditioning mechanics and installers

Home appliance installers and repairers

Home cleaning service workers

Locksmiths

Roadside assistance workers

Personal services

Personal care and service workers

Private event planners

Private event and portrait photographers

Private event videographers

Event officiants

Pet caretakers

Tutors

Nannies and babysitters

Personal appearance and wellness

Skincare specialists

Massage therapists

Barbers, hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Shampooers

Manicurists and pedicurists

Eyebrow threading and waxing technicians

Makeup artists

Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Tattoo artists and piercers

Tailors

Shoe and leather workers and repairers

Recreation and instruction

Golf caddies

Self-enrichment teachers

Recreational and tour pilots

Tour guides and escorts

Travel guides

Sports and recreation instructors

Transportation and delivery