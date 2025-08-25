You don't need to be a pro golfer to have a caddie

For golfers across the U.S. a caddie is more than a bag carrier or even an advice giver, they are a friend. And for many, there is growing demand for their service at courses.

But when it comes to training, paying and maintaining caddie programs, the expenses add up for many small and local courses. So apps like “Club Up” or “Caddie Now” are offering online networks of caddies for a round of golf.

Max Adler, editorial director of Golf Digest, said, “If you’re playing golf, its a way to feel like a big shot. That on Saturday or Sunday you flip a kid a little bit of extra money for carrying your clubs.“

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Adler about the growing demand for both caddies young and old, and the additive experience they offer golfers.

