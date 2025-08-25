This fall, retailers need to be on point for discerning consumers

It may still feel like summer in a lot of places. But with September just around the corner, fall fashion is starting to hit the shelves at retailers across the country — retailers which are trying to balance new tariffs and a value-driven consumer.

This fall, clothing retailers are increasingly absorbing the cost of tariffs, said Moody’s retail analyst Christina Boni. That’s while low and middle-income consumers are “very focused on value given absolute higher prices and more pressures on their wallet,” she said.

Consumers are more discerning. So retailers, “need to be on point,” said Boni.

Specifically, they need to be on point with products that resonate. Things like comfortable basics and timeless styles, said Brittany Steiger with Mintel.

“As consumers are increasingly price sensitive, we see them also focusing more on versatility, so items that they can wear across multiple occasions,” she said.

But it won’t be all pragmatism this fall. Retailers will be looking for ways to get consumers to indulge.

“Consumers are looking for sort of these smaller splurges to really add personality, to give them a sense of enjoyment,” said Steiger.

Think bag charms — like crystal cherries or a plushy, big-eyed Labubu you can clip onto a purse or backpack, which are part of an expanding category. Independent trend analyst Mandy Lee said in times of uncertainty customers are more apt to buy accessories at a high end store.

“It's like a feel good dopamine hit of getting that access of luxury at a price that is more reasonable than dropping like $4k on a bag,” said Lee.

Accessories also help retailers sell more stuff, said Jessica Ramírez with the Consumer Collective. Say you walk in to buy a pair of slacks for work, and then something sparkly catches your eye as you’re about to check out.

“If you walk into the store, into the accessories table, there's socks, there's caps, there's smaller bags, bigger bags, key chains,” said Ramírez.

Small luxuries, that are easy to sell.