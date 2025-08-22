Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Aug 22, 2025

Will data centers drive up my utility bill?

Ivan Penn of the New York Times discusses his reporting on how big tech’s AI data centers are raising electricity costs for households and small businesses.

Technologyby Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Big tech companies have invested heavily in both data centers and energy production.
Ronny Hartmann/AFP via Getty Images

The Magnificent 7 tech firms — led specifically by Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon — have spent more than $100 billion in the last quarter building out data centers and the like, according to the Wall Street Journal. And it turns out, their data centers and the demand they put on utilities could impact individual households’ utility bills.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with New York Times reporter Ivan Penn about his article on how big tech’s AI data centers are raising electricity bills for everyone.

“They draw electricity from the greater electric grid which we all receive our power from,” Penn said. “So when you have a big user like a data center, the system may need upgrades, and the question is who pays for those upgrades?”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

