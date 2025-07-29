Marketplace®

Jul 29, 2025

Subscription-based children's magazines are revitalizing the genre

While all sorts of child- and tween-focused magazines of the previous decades are no more, a new generation of print magazines for kids is emerging.

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Print magazines are far from dead, but they are changing.
Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images

Just last month, news broke that some major magazines were ending their runs, including In Touch and Life & Style. And, while it’s not the full picture, that kind of anecdotal data paints a picture of a magazine industry that is continuing to shrink, and an era of print publications that is coming to a close.

However, there is a niche in the print world that is seeing an interesting revival: children’s magazines.

Elizabeth Segran is a senior staff writer for Fast Company. She joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about how these new magazines are supporting themselves and competing in the age of screens. Listen to the conversation in the player above.

