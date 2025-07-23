This townhome offered a simple transition from renter to homeowner

The current median age for a homebuyer last year was 38 years old, according to the National Association of Realtors. In early 2025, Brandon Adams of Durham, North Carolina bought his first home at the age of 40.

Adams never saw himself as owning a home. But after a career switch in his 30s, he felt comfortable making the switch from renter to homeowner. And now, he’s excited to make it feel like home with the help of his girlfriend.

“I came from a one-bedroom. Now, I am in this three-story townhouse, so I’ve been buying things for the home,” Adams said. “[My girlfriend] is helping me brainstorm.”

