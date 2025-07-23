Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Jul 23, 2025

This townhome offered a simple transition from renter to homeowner

At the age of 40, Brandon Adams bought his first home in Durham, North Carolina. He chose a townhome as he felt it would be an easier transition from being a renter.

Adventures in Housingby Nicholas Guiang
Download
One of the perks of a townhome, said Brandon Adams, is that as a new homeowner, the HOA gives him the support to fall back on.
One of the perks of a townhome, said Brandon Adams, is that as a new homeowner, the HOA gives him the support to fall back on.
Courtesy Brandon Adams

The current median age for a homebuyer last year was 38 years old, according to the National Association of Realtors. In early 2025, Brandon Adams of Durham, North Carolina bought his first home at the age of 40.

Adams never saw himself as owning a home. But after a career switch in his 30s, he felt comfortable making the switch from renter to homeowner. And now, he’s excited to make it feel like home with the help of his girlfriend.

“I came from a one-bedroom. Now, I am in this three-story townhouse, so I’ve been buying things for the home,” Adams said. “[My girlfriend] is helping me brainstorm.”

To hear the story, click the audio player above.

Tell us your adventures in housing:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    5 hours ago
    25:47
  • Make Me Smart
    9 hours ago
    16:21
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    12 hours ago
    7:01
  • Marketplace Tech
    17 hours ago
    7:20
  • Million Bazillion
    2 days ago
    27:51
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    12 days ago
    26:12