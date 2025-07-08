A 70-hour work week? Some job listings are foregoing work-life balance

Back in 2022, the “Great Resignation” was in full swing. Employers were offering bonuses and other benefits as they tried to attract workers—and retain them—in a historically-tight labor market that gave workers a lot of leverage when it came to job negotiations. But now, there are signals that the pendulum might swinging back towards employers. Take, for example, job postings that are upfront about 70-hour work weeks.

“From companies’ vantage points, they have a lot of leverage here,” said Lindsay Ellis, a reporter at the Wall Street Journal who covers careers. “And they can ask specifically for what they want, knowing that there are a number of candidates that very likely will be on board.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Ellis about her reporting on job postings that are eschewing work-life balance.

