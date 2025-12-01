Marketplace®

Dec 1, 2025

What does a job market without immigration look like?

With immigration at net-zero, the American economy is adding jobs at a much slower pace.

Immigrationby Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Before the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, a healthy job market added 100,000 jobs. Now, 40,000 might be the new normal, according to Wendy Edelberg of the Brookings Institution.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This year’s crackdown on immigration may mean a new normal for the U.S. labor market. Before the pandemic, sustainable job growth in the U.S. meant adding around 100,000 new jobs per month, a number that nearly doubled with a surge in immigration over the past few years.

“But now, with net immigration near zero, 40,000 jobs a month on average might be perfectly healthy,” said Wendy Edelberg, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talked with Edelberg about her recent piece in the New York Times, “We’re Seeing What a No-Immigration Economy Looks Like.”

To listen to their conversation, use the audio player above.

