Jul 8, 2025

Amid new wave of tariffs, the future of free trade is uncertain

“I think free trade has been dead and probably been dead for a while and isn't looking good for any time in the near future,” said Chad Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Trade War 2.0by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
More than a dozen countries are facing new tariff rates from the U.S. as of this week.
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, President Trump announced new tariff rates for 14 countries, including Japan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, and South Africa, to name a few. Some of those rates are upwards of 40% and are set to go into effect on Wednesday.

These new rates come just ahead of President Trump’s initial July 9 deadline for countries to come to the table with new trade deals or face higher tariffs. That deadline for other countries is now August 1.

It's a lot to follow, so Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about how this is playing out and what comes next. Listen in the player above to hear the conversation.

