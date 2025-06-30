"Destination dupes" offer glam vacation vibes at a fraction of the price

Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner and sure to be a big time for travel.

This year, some travelers will be swapping pricier, busier destinations for a lesser-known location with a similar vibe, like Albania instead of Italy. These are called “destination dupes” and are among this year’s travel trends.

Sometimes a dupe can be better than the original. That was true for Mary Hines Droesch, head of consumer and small business products at Bank of America. After she went to the crowded, expensive Greek island of Santorini, she checked out its lesser-known counterpart, Poros.

“I got a really nice hotel at a fraction of the cost,” she said. “The food was just as great, and [I] really immersed myself in the Greek culture at a much lower price.”

Millennials are leading this trend, according to Bank of America survey data. Six in 10 say they’d choose a budget-friendly destination over a more popular spot.

“Everyone has felt the impact of inflation, and travel has become very, very expensive. And so when you do something that's lesser known, it's less expensive, and that helps,” Hines Droesch said.

And you don’t have to go abroad to experience a destination dupe. Melanie Fish, head of global PR with Expedia Group Brands, recommends Charleston, South Carolina: “It's Europe without the jet lag. It has that Lisbon charm and elegance, but no passport required.”

She added that the hunt for a just-as-cool hidden gem is an enduring trend — one that’s been amplified by social media.