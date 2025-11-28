Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Nov 28, 2025

Real vs. AI? It's hard to tell

Falling for an AI video is a frustratingly common experience on social media these days. Just a few months ago, AI had everyone gushing over a few bunnies jumping on a trampoline.

Technologyby Nicholas Guiang
Download
"I think [AI] is really cool. There is stuff out there that is fun to watch," said Bella Falco of Denver, Colorado. "There are also things that starting to really scare me, like fake creators."
"I think [AI] is really cool. There is stuff out there that is fun to watch," said Bella Falco of Denver, Colorado. "There are also things that starting to really scare me, like fake creators."
Bella Falco

Falling for an AI video is a frustratingly common experience on social media these days. Just a few months ago, AI had everyone gushing over a few bunnies jumping on a trampoline.

And the constant scroll makes it that much easier not to second-guess what you’re seeing. But it doesn’t remove the uneasiness of not always knowing what’s real, and what isn’t.

“I can’t help but get existential about the future and feel like I’m in an episode of ‘Black Mirror,’” said content creator Bella Falco. “That stuff just freaks me out.”

To hear the rest of Falco’s story, click the audio player above.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Make Me Smart
    2 hours ago
    32:03
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    5 hours ago
    7:03
  • Marketplace Tech
    11 hours ago
    4:20
  • Marketplace
    a day ago
    25:37
  • Million Bazillion
    17 days ago
    32:45
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    4 months ago
    35:26