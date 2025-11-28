Real vs. AI? It's hard to tell

Falling for an AI video is a frustratingly common experience on social media these days. Just a few months ago, AI had everyone gushing over a few bunnies jumping on a trampoline.

And the constant scroll makes it that much easier not to second-guess what you’re seeing. But it doesn’t remove the uneasiness of not always knowing what’s real, and what isn’t.

“I can’t help but get existential about the future and feel like I’m in an episode of ‘Black Mirror,’” said content creator Bella Falco. “That stuff just freaks me out.”

