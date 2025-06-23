Marketplace®

Jun 23, 2025

Gift store owner of 17 years faces toughest year yet amid uncertainty

The pandemic slowed down business. Now with tariffs, Kathryn Lundeen, owner of Lundeen’s Gifts in Culver City, California, feels even more uncertain about the future of her business.

My Economyby Sofia Terenzio
Kathryn Lundeen, owner of Lundeen's Gifts in Culver City, California.
Sofia Terenzio

Kathryn Lundeen opened Lundeen’s Gifts in Culver City, California 17 years ago. It’s a gift and retail shop that sells everything from plush toys to candles.

Many of the items in her store are made in China, which means tariffs are having a direct impact on her inventory.

“A sales rep came in and she said, ’You have to buy now,’” said Lundeen about the pressure she’s felt from distributors.

Between the pandemic and now tariffs, it’s been difficult to stay afloat.

“Depending on how well the holidays are this year, I will sign another lease next March. I hope.”

To hear more of her story, use the audio player above.

