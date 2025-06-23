Gift store owner of 17 years faces toughest year yet amid uncertainty

Kathryn Lundeen opened Lundeen’s Gifts in Culver City, California 17 years ago. It’s a gift and retail shop that sells everything from plush toys to candles.

Many of the items in her store are made in China, which means tariffs are having a direct impact on her inventory.

“A sales rep came in and she said, ’You have to buy now,’” said Lundeen about the pressure she’s felt from distributors.

Between the pandemic and now tariffs, it’s been difficult to stay afloat.

“Depending on how well the holidays are this year, I will sign another lease next March. I hope.”

To hear more of her story, use the audio player above.