How one cattle rancher is thanking tariffs, for now

Where is the beef?

Today, it’s just six miles north of the historically black town of Boley, Oklahoma, on the family-owned G-Line Ranch.

Nathan Bradford, owner and operator, has been ranching his whole life. But the family venture started back in 2003 with his brothers.

“And it's not been an easy deal,” said Bradford. “It was just a three-strand fence with cattle constantly out. My brothers and I, just seem like all we ever did was chase cows.”

Nathan Bradford (left) with his two sons on G-Line Ranch. (Courtesy Nathan Bradford)

But more than 20 years on, Bradford said the market is the best he’s ever seen. In past years, a 500-pound calf went for about $800. Right now, that same 500-pound calf is selling for upwards of $2,100 at auction. And Bradford, in part, thanks tariffs.

“It's a good time to be in the in the ranching businesses, and honestly, tariffs for the rancher, in my opinion, has worked a little bit in our favor,” said Bradford.

But Bradford’s predictions for the future aren’t as rosy. As cattle prices rise, so are the prices of his inputs, narrowing profit margins.

But profit isn’t the only future Bradford is chasing. The legacy he and his family leave, as black ranchers, that is what keeps the dream alive.

“There's not really many of us out here,” Bradford said. “So it’s very important for me to make sure that we are trying to build something that's going to be sustainable, because at the end of the day, we could be the last black ranch.”

To hear more of the Bradfords’ story, use the audio player above.