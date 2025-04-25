Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Apr 25, 2025

How one cattle rancher is thanking tariffs, for now

One of the industries that President Trump claims tariffs will positively impact is cattle and beef. This Oklahoma cattle rancher says the market is currently the best he’s seen it, but doesn’t know how long it will last.

My Economyby Nicholas Guiang
Download
Nathan Bradford (middle right) with his two sons and daughters on G-Line Ranch.
Nathan Bradford (middle right) with his two sons and daughters on G-Line Ranch.
Courtesy Nathan Bradford

Where is the beef?

Today, it’s just six miles north of the historically black town of Boley, Oklahoma, on the family-owned G-Line Ranch.

Nathan Bradford, owner and operator, has been ranching his whole life. But the family venture started back in 2003 with his brothers.

“And it's not been an easy deal,” said Bradford. “It was just a three-strand fence with cattle constantly out. My brothers and I, just seem like all we ever did was chase cows.”

3 men sitting on horses in a field
Nathan Bradford (left) with his two sons on G-Line Ranch.
(Courtesy Nathan Bradford)

But more than 20 years on, Bradford said the market is the best he’s ever seen. In past years, a 500-pound calf went for about $800. Right now, that same 500-pound calf is selling for upwards of $2,100 at auction. And Bradford, in part, thanks tariffs.

“It's a good time to be in the in the ranching businesses, and honestly, tariffs for the rancher, in my opinion, has worked a little bit in our favor,” said Bradford.

But Bradford’s predictions for the future aren’t as rosy. As cattle prices rise, so are the prices of his inputs, narrowing profit margins.

But profit isn’t the only future Bradford is chasing. The legacy he and his family leave, as black ranchers, that is what keeps the dream alive.

“There's not really many of us out here,” Bradford said. “So it’s very important for me to make sure that we are trying to build something that's going to be sustainable, because at the end of the day, we could be the last black ranch.”

To hear more of the Bradfords’ story, use the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All