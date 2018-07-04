Your electric bill is feeling the heat

Happy Fourth of July, it's a hot one and your AC can feel it. The heat wave gripping parts of the midwest and northeast could have a damaging effect on the electric grid system. It also holds economic concerns for the areas poor. Although it’s a holiday, many people will be working, especially food vendors who sell at festivals all summer long. There's a big business for a lot of small businesses that work the music festival circuit. Also on today's show: lights, camera, tax breaks. The governor of New Jersey signed a bill yesterday offering tax incentives to attract film production. We took a look at how the state-by-state debate over film tax incentives affects the entertainment industry.