with Kai Ryssdal

The art of no deal

Earlier this week, the United States and Mexico reached a trade agreement as apart of the North American Free Trade Agreement overhaul. Then it was Canada's turn. But after three days of talks, the United States and Canada have no deal. Will Canada walk away? We'll get into it with the Weekly Wrap. Speaking of negotiations, the British government has yet to strike a Brexit deal with the European Union, its largest trading partner. With the official Brexit Day approaching, Marketplace’s Stephen Beard reports on what the economic reality of a no-deal Brexit might look like. And we have another installment of our series #HowWeChanged, looking at how the 2008 financial crisis altered lives. Today, the story of a woman whose experience during the recession reminded her of living through the Great Depression when she was a teenager. (08/31/18)

