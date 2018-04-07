04/06/2018: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Today's jobs report was underwhelming, no doubt. But after putting up huge numbers last month, we're still adding 200,000 jobs a month this year. What we should really be worried about is The Ghost of Jobs Reports Yet to Come, because this run of economic growth is getting very long in the tooth. We'll talk about it, plus the latest Russian sanctions from the Trump administration. Then: Why on earth is Netflix looking to spend $300 million on a billboard company? But first, we'll talk about all the economic news of the past seven days in the Weekly Wrap.