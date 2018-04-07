CLOSE

04/06/2018: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Today's jobs report was underwhelming, no doubt. But after putting up huge numbers last month, we're still adding 200,000 jobs a month this year. What we should really be worried about is The Ghost of Jobs Reports Yet to Come, because this run of economic growth is getting very long in the tooth. We'll talk about it, plus the latest Russian sanctions from the Trump administration. Then: Why on earth is Netflix looking to spend $300 million on a billboard company? But first, we'll talk about all the economic news of the past seven days in the Weekly Wrap.

Music from this Show

Moving On
Roosevelt
Oh Baby
Seizo
Girls On T.V.
Tashaki Miyaki
Canyons
Chris Pickering
Tea Vender On the Street
Onra
Govindam
Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White
Kai Ryssdal
About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.