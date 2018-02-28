DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

02/27/2018: A conversation with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin faced a boisterous crowd while in conversation with Kai on stage at the Burkle Center for International Relations at UCLA last night. We're bringing you that chat in two parts on today's show, and we cover a lot of ground: Russian sanctions, trade deals, Dodd-Frank and more. Plus: Student real estate is hot right now: investment nearly tripled from 2014 to 2016 and it's still going strong. We'll take a closer look. Plus: Whether you call it "chain migration" or "family reunification," the argument for reducing it goes like this: A single legal immigrant can quickly and easily bring in a nearly unlimited number of relatives, who then create a drain on the economy. But there's very little that's quick and easy about it.

Kai Ryssdal
