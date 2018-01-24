01/24/2018: How much a dollar really cost?

We're gonna spend some time today with the dollar. The greenback. The world's reserve currency. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said something truly extraordinary today: "Obviously, a weaker dollar is good for us, as it relates to trade and opportunities." It's been the stated policy of the American government for decades that we want a strong dollar that inspires confidence in the American economy. So we'll start today's show looking at all the different angles of the value of the dollar. Plus, why the Do Not Call list won't save you from robocalls, and an interview with Fannie Mae CEO Tim Mayopoulos.