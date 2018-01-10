01/09/2018: The bond market's talking, but who's listening?

We talk about the yield of the 10-year T-note a lot on our show. Maybe you're not quite sure what that means. Maybe your eyes glaze over a little bit. Well, it's time to pay attention. We'll tell you everything you need to know to read the tea leaves with us. Then: Residents of New York City pay some of the highest taxes in the country, and in turn they have some of the most expensive public services in in the country. The top 1 percent of the city's economic pyramid pays nearly half of New York's income taxes. So what happens to them under the new federal tax law? We'll talk about it. Plus, a conversation with "The Good Place" creator Mike Schur.