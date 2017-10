We're talking about the cost of cold and flu season this week, then digging into the president's health care plans and looking into a hacking attack on a Montana school district. Later, the business of dog walking and what it's like to run a sports bar during baseball playoffs.

Two doctors told Marketplace Weekend the best ways to stay healthy during cold and flu season.

A hacking organization shut down a Montana school district for three days following threats of violence and a demand for bitcoin.

Lizzie O'Leary About the Show

Marketplace Weekend®, hosted by Lizzie O’Leary, brings you powerful stories from economies both large and personal, at a pace that suits your weekend life. Settle in for an hour of insightful storytelling and a conversational look at where the economy collides with real life.

What’s Your Story? Come tell us how you feel about the economy. Call 1-800-648-5114, or write us.