02/09/2018: Work spouses, streaming music and chocolate

On this episode of Marketplace Weekend, Lizzie O’Leary speaks with Jill Schlesinger, Michael Batnick and Julia Coronado in a special roundtable on the stock market. Plus, what it means to have a work spouse, a story about the economics of streaming music and a look at how chocolate is made, from bean to bar. And Alison Green returns for Weekend's Ask A Manager segment to discuss what to do when a colleague is on your last nerve.