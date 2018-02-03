DownloadDownload

Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

02/02/18: Immigration, ideas and ice cream

This week, we take on three of the most important I's in life: immigration, ideas and, of course, ice cream. We dive into an online program businesses use to check someone's immigration status and look at its successes and pitfalls. Plus, ever wondered what it takes to patent an idea? We try to do just that with a dog translator. Also, we speak with a Ben & Jerry's "flavor guru" about working as an ice cream taste tester (dreams can come true). And a farewell to Janet Yellen, with a look at her legacy and the path she paved for female economists.

