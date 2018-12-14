Work like crazy, pull off the impossible, believe you're saving the world

December 14, 2018

At the beginning of 2018, who'd have thought that by mid-December, Tesla stock would be on the rise, the company would be churning out Model 3 cars to great reviews and Wall Street analysts would be predicting sustained profits for the company? That's all true, but not because everything at Tesla has turned tranquil. Molly Wood talks with Charles Duhigg, who just took a deep look at the firings, the outbursts and the last six months of drama at Tesla for Wired magazine.