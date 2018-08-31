Why are tech companies suddenly pushing a federal online privacy law?

Back in June, California passed the strictest online privacy law in the country, set to go into effect in 2020. The law would, among other things, require companies to be more transparent about what data they collect and why, tell people whom they're sharing it with and let consumers delete personal information. The United States has no federal online privacy laws. But some tech companies are so worried about the effects of California's law that they're now asking for nationwide rules. Molly Wood talks with New York Times technology reporter Cecilia Kang, who's been covering the topic, for a deeper take. (08/31/18)