Is politics tearing apart the FCC? A recent commissioner who left says yes

The Federal Communications Commission didn't used to get so much attention. But the five-person commission that was mostly known for regulating TV and radio is now essentially in charge of managing how the internet works in the United States, and what used to be wonky policy discussions about net neutrality and broadband subsidies have gotten a lot more political. Back in April, FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn announced she was leaving after serving for nine years. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke to her in May, and asked her why she decided to step down when she did.